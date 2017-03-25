Footballers ages 13-to-16 took their stab at a skilled based competition this past weekend, testing their control, passing and dribbling for time with the winners going on to a regional final in Trinidad and Tobago. The course was designed by the Manchester United Football School, and in the end Cayman Athletic Sports Club Cody Ebanks and D’andre Rowe were your winners.
-
Football: Ebanks, Rowe head to TRI
March 24, 2017
1 Min Read
