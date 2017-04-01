C3 Pure Fibre
Football: FIFA releases corruption report

March 31, 2017
Jordan Armenise
In a statement, FIFA said that more than 2.5 million documents were reviewed during the investigation and that the report it shared with Swiss authorities ran to 1,300 pages and included more than 20,000 pages of “exhibits”, or documentation.

The investigation began after several dozen soccer officials, mainly from Latin America, were indicted in the United States in 2015 on corruption-related charges, sparking the worst crisis in FIFA’s 113-year history.

