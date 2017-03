Mexico took all three points in a 1-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday in Port of Spain on the foot of Diego Reyes in the 57th minute.

Trindad and Tobago’s Joevin Jones had a controversial goal called back for offside in the first half. When the replay was showed, Jones looked to be onside.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print