Football: Under-15 tournament taking shape

Nine teams are scheduled for the Cayman Under-15 Youth Football Cup thus far. From the US, there will be four clubs in total, along with Manchester City of the UK, Cavalier SC of Jamaica, Fatima College of Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba’s under-15 national squad. The tournament is scheduled for May 2nd to 7th.

Here’s a look at the entire list of teams thus far:

Manchester City (UK)

D.C United (USA)

IMG Academy (USA)

Alchemy DSC (USA)

Houston Dynamo Academy (USA)

Cavalier SC (JAM)

Fatima College (TRI)

Cuba U-15 (CU)

CIFA U-15 (CAY)

