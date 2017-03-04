Free health screenings Saturday 4 March

Rotary Central and the Health Services Authority are teaming up to offer free health screenings to the public this Saturday, 4 March.

Doctors, nurses, EMT’s and Rotarians will be volunteering their time at some of the island’s most trafficked locations to administer a quick check on blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and body mass index.

Ravee Kapoor, Rotary Central past president told Cayman 27 how it works.

“You pop in, you stop for a couple of minutes at the booth we’ve set up, they’ll get your details there, you’ll get tested, and if there are issues that are there we have doctors that are there to actually help you and give you an indication as to what you need to do,” said Mr. Kapoor.

Five individuals were sent to the emergency room for immediate treatment following screenings last year.

This year’s locations, listed below, will be open from 10AM to 2PM

A.L. Thompson’s

Cost U Less

Hurley’s Supermarket

Foster’s Food Fair:

– Airport

– Countryside

– Republix

– Strand

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

