C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Culture News

Free health screenings Saturday 4 March

March 3, 2017
Add Comment
Joseph Avary
1 Min Read

 

 

Rotary Central and the Health Services Authority are teaming up to offer free health screenings to the public this Saturday, 4 March.

Doctors, nurses, EMT’s and Rotarians will be volunteering their time at some of the island’s most trafficked locations to administer a quick check on blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and body mass index.

Ravee Kapoor, Rotary Central past president told Cayman 27 how it works.

“You pop in, you stop for a couple of minutes at the booth we’ve set up, they’ll get your details there, you’ll get tested, and if there are issues that are there we have doctors that are there to actually help you and give you an indication as to what you need to do,” said Mr. Kapoor.

Five individuals were sent to the emergency room for immediate treatment following screenings last year.

This year’s locations, listed below, will be open from 10AM to 2PM

A.L. Thompson’s
Cost U Less
Hurley’s Supermarket
Foster’s Food Fair:
    – Airport
    – Countryside
    – Republix
    – Strand

About the author

View All Posts
Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: