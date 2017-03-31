Free screening of A Plastic Ocean documentary this Saturday

The National Gallery is hoping a documentary will kick start a conversation about sustainability and our islands’ relationship with the ocean.

This Saturday (1 April), the gallery is hosting special free screenings of the award winning documentary, “A Plastic Ocean.”

The film follows British-American-Caymanian world record free-diver Tanya Streeter as she explores the effects of plastics on our seas.

“We really want to produce some dialogue and getting people talking about our environment and our human relationship with that environment,” said the National Gallery’s Kaitlyn Elphinstone. “We are hoping people will come out and have some lively discussions, and really walk away with some inspiring ways to interact with our environment.”

The screenings are free to the public.

Showtimes are 3:30, 5:30, and 7:30PM.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

