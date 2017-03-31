C3 Pure Fibre
Free screening of A Plastic Ocean documentary this Saturday

March 30, 2017
Joe Avary
The National Gallery is hoping a documentary will kick start a conversation about sustainability and our islands’ relationship with the ocean.

This Saturday (1 April), the gallery is hosting special free screenings of the award winning documentary, “A Plastic Ocean.”

The film follows British-American-Caymanian world record free-diver Tanya Streeter as she explores the effects of plastics on our seas.

“We really want to produce some dialogue and getting people talking about our environment and our human relationship with that environment,” said the National Gallery’s Kaitlyn Elphinstone. “We are hoping people will come out and have some lively discussions, and really walk away with some inspiring ways to interact with our environment.”

The screenings are free to the public.

Showtimes are 3:30, 5:30, and 7:30PM.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

