What started as a leisure activity has turned into an emerging community with millions of dollars in prize money, Lance Jefferson and Daniel Scott hold the first ever E-Sports competition this weekend in Cayman. ‘Gamers Bay’ features game play in Call of Duty Black Ops, FIFA17 and Smash Bros and features popular YouTube personality ‘Fangs’, a female FIFA player with over one million subscribers.
Gamers Bay: The birth of E-Sports in Cayman
March 9, 2017
1 Min Read
