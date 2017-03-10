C3 Pure Fibre
Gamers Bay: The birth of E-Sports in Cayman

March 9, 2017
Jordan Armenise
What started as a leisure activity has turned into an emerging community with millions of dollars in prize money, Lance Jefferson and Daniel Scott hold the first ever E-Sports competition this weekend in Cayman. ‘Gamers Bay’ features game play in Call of Duty Black Ops, FIFA17 and Smash Bros and features popular YouTube personality ‘Fangs’, a female FIFA player with over one million subscribers.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

