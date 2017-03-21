George Ebanks sentenced for forgery

George Ebanks was sentenced to 120 hours of community service on Monday (20 March) for charges of forgery and making a false representation.

Mr. Ebanks admitted to forging a work permit document and Magistrate Valdis Foldats said the 56-year old’s attempt to forge the document was only benefiting to the employee and posed no financial advantages to Mr Ebanks.

Magistrate Foldats said unlike other immigration cases currently before the courts, there was no financial gain to Mr. Ebanks based on his actions.

Magistrate Foldats ruled if the community service is not completed within a year then Mr. Ebanks could face jail time.

