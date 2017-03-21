Golf: CIGA names junior national team

The Cayman Islands Golf Association has announced the junior national team that will represent Cayman at the 2017 Caribbean Junior Caribbean Championships.

For the boys 16-19 age group, it will be Andrew Jarvis, Joe Purton and Joe Ribbons.

Aaron Jarvis, James Bould and Derek Peene will lead the boys 14-15 age group.

In the 11-13 age group, Justin and Andy Hastings will lead the boys while Holly McLean and Lauren Needham will represent the girls.

The Caribbean Junior Championships takes place 4-7 July, in Trinidad.

