Government addresses public education concerns

March 23, 2017
Mario Grey
Education Chief Officer Christen Suckoo said his Ministry aims to strategically address the problems facing Cayman’s School System.

Mr. Suckoo said the strategies should first make economic sense and said the Education Ministry is currently doing so by sharing human resources such as Special Educational Need coordinators (SENCO’s).

“The Larger schools, the primary schools have one because of their population size but what we have found is that we are able to efficiently serve the needs of the smaller schools by having shared SENCO’s” Mr. Suckoo said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

