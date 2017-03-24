C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

GT’s original library now restored

March 23, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Those familiar with the original George Town library may feel a bit of nostalgia after the room received some renovations.

Maintaining a “zen-like atmosphere” was the focus in improving the original room which Director of Public Library Services Ramona Melody said cost just over $75k. She said now that the room is restored educational exploits on Caymanian history can be better pursued.

“This library now has been re-purposed and so now what we’re able to do is we’re able to put local author material in one place so that the young people that are coming through can now see how many local authors we have and how varied their literature is that they publish, so that’s one of the things,” Mrs. melody explained.

Mrs. Melody said the library’s building is significant to Cayman’s history as it still garners the attention of visitors simply by it’s beauty.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: