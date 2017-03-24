GT’s original library now restored

Those familiar with the original George Town library may feel a bit of nostalgia after the room received some renovations.

Maintaining a “zen-like atmosphere” was the focus in improving the original room which Director of Public Library Services Ramona Melody said cost just over $75k. She said now that the room is restored educational exploits on Caymanian history can be better pursued.

“This library now has been re-purposed and so now what we’re able to do is we’re able to put local author material in one place so that the young people that are coming through can now see how many local authors we have and how varied their literature is that they publish, so that’s one of the things,” Mrs. melody explained.

Mrs. Melody said the library’s building is significant to Cayman’s history as it still garners the attention of visitors simply by it’s beauty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

