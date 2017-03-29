Guilty to ganja offence

One of two women charged in connection with a February shooting outside a West Bay Road night club pleaded guilty to possession of ganja with intent to supply.

However she maintains her innocence on a possession of an unlicensed firearm charge.

24-year-old Daniella Tibbetts of West Bay pleaded guilty in summary court to possession of over 80-grams of ganja.

She has denied any knowledge of the firearm, which was found in a residence in which she was staying during a police raid.

Miss Tibbetts is remanded into custody and will return to summary court on June 5th to be sentenced for the ganja offence.

