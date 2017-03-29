C3 Pure Fibre
Guilty to ganja offence

March 28, 2017
Philipp Richter
One of two women charged in connection with a February shooting outside a West Bay Road night club  pleaded guilty to possession of ganja with intent to supply.

However she maintains her innocence on a possession of an unlicensed firearm charge.

24-year-old Daniella Tibbetts of West Bay pleaded guilty in summary court to possession of over 80-grams of ganja.

She has denied any knowledge of the firearm, which was found in a residence in which she was staying during a police raid.

Miss Tibbetts is remanded into custody and will return to summary court on June 5th to be sentenced for the ganja offence.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

