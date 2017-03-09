C3 Pure Fibre
Hastings wins at IMG, John Gray Track abroad

March 8, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s junior athletes continue to make waves internationally, this time we head to the greens where junior golf sensation Justin Hastings looked to build on this seasons success at the IMG Junior Golf Tournament. Daujaughn Murray ran in the 400 meters finishing first with a time of 50.15 seconds. Murray also ran fastest 400-meters at the area development meet for the under-16 boys with a time of 49.21.

