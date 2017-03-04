C3 Pure Fibre
Highest ranking UK judge visits Cayman

March 3, 2017
Tammi Sulliman
Lord Thomas, head of the UK’s judiciary headlined this year’s judicial administration distinguished lecture series.

On Thursday (3 March), he spoke on the topic of “Giving business what it wants – a well run court for commercial and business disputes”.

