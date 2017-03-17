Hopes high for resolution as MLAs met on Lawyers Bill

It seems the third time is the charm for Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

After two failed attempts for bi-partisan meetings to hash out the details on the highly controversial Legal Practitioner’s Bill. He managed to get MLAs from both sides of the aisle for in-camera discussions on the bill’s nearly 200 proposed amendments.

A push from veterans Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush, Kurt Tibbetts and Anthony Eden appears to have helped Wednesday (March 16) night.

“Thanks to Almighty god for answering a prayer,” House Speaker Juliana O’Connor Connolly uttering what could easily be considered the country’s collective refrain as MLAs agree to meet in committee after heated and volatile debate on the Legal Practitioners Bill.

“My hope, my prayer madame speaker is that this house, 2013-2017 (House) that we are the ones who succeed in giving our people what we really desperately need,” Premier McLaughlin said.

That need, according to the Premier, a bill that regulates the legal profession and practice of Cayman law outside the jurisdiction while encouraging education and promotion of Caymanians.

“For the first time in a few weeks we actually all agree at the same time,” George Town MLA Winston Connolly confirming the independents participation in the talks to create a bill that satisfies those needs. Deputy Opposition Leader Bernie Bush also confirmed CDP’s attendance. A move welcomed by veteran MLA Anthony Eden.

“I just want to say how proud I am of my colleagues here this evening,” Mr Eden said.

Getting everyone to the table in camera was no easy task, but MLAs are meeting to get consensus or at least approval on a Legal Practitioners Bill they would all be happy with. Hopes are high inside and outside the LA they can achieve that task.

The MLAs meeting started shortly after lunch. It is expected to go late into the night as they wade through near 200 proposed amendments. The LA is expected to resume debate on the bill tomorrow (March 17).

