HSA refuses to fill prescription after patient can’t afford to pay $69

A West Bay man is speaking out after the Health Services Authority pharmacy refused to fill his high blood pressure prescriptions. The reason? He was too broke to pay, and doesn’t have insurance.

The total for the seven medications was just $69.49.

38-year old Jeffrey Seymour admits he’s in debt to the HSA, but told Cayman 27 that’s no reason to withhold him the medication he needs.

Days after being released from the hospital after a high blood pressure episode, Mr. Seymour was back at work feeding his small herd of cattle

“When I’m sick, my son has to feed them for me,” he said.

Doctors prescribed several medications, but when it was time to pick them up, he said the HSA pharmacy gave him a different bitter pill to swallow.

“The lady said she can’t release this medication unless I have money or insurance,” he said. “I think if a man is coming there in need something for his health, for his life he should have it, understand?”

The price tag of just $69.49 was still out of reach for Mr. Seymour, but not for lack of trying.

In addition to his farming activity, Mr. Seymour drives a dump truck part-time. He said it’s a struggle just to chase down payment for the work he does.

“I don’t have no insurance, and I work like four weeks ago, and I haven’t got paid as yet. If I don’t get paid, I can’t pay my bills, understand? So that’s the problem,” said Mr. Seymour.

He told Cayman 27 he’s had insurance with previous jobs and says having insurance wasn’t much better, if at all.

“My last job that I had, I did have insurance, and it didn’t cover nothing,” said Mr. Seymour.

He said the system needs a fix. He told Cayman 27 it might be time to give a national lottery a go.

“I wasn’t believing in the lottery before but it exists in Cayman, and the only body that’s not making money out of the lottery right now in Cayman is my government,” said Mr. Seymour.

He told Cayman 27 the revenue from a national lottery could help provide a safety net for those in his shoes.

“They might as will legalize it now and try to make some funds out of it they can help the 200 or 300 Jeffrey Seymours who are suffering in Cayman.

Mr. Seymour said though he’s confident the HSA would give him medical care in an emergency, he’s dreading the day he needs his prescriptions refilled.

“My life was worth $69.49 the other day, I think I just need to, they need to do something,” said Mr. Seymour.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Health Services Authority for comment.

“The HSA requires payment up front for patient care services and medication. If however, persons do not have insurance or any other means of paying, personnel are available to assist them to access the necessary government programmes that are in place for this reason,” said the HSA in a written statement.

The HSA said they’ve been in contact with Mr. Seymour with advice on how to apply for assistance with the NAU.

In the end, Mr. Seymour was able to take home his medication because someone else stepped in to pay for it.

