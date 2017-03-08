C3 Pure Fibre
Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo

March 8, 2017
Angela Sevilla
The Hurley’s Media Builder’s Expo took place over the weekend (March 3rd & 4th).  It gave consumers a chance to connect with vendors to make their dream home a reality.  Watch the video to see the highlights from the event.

