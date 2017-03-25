C3 Pure Fibre
Iguana souvenir’s to last a life time

March 24, 2017
345islandlife
It’s Friday and that means we give you a new edition of Business Beat.  For today, we show you how a man uses a trained iguana for a tourist attraction.

Cayman adventure tours gives tourists the opportunity to hold and take a picture with an Iguana, an animal they may not get to experience up close due to where they live.
“Give our pet iguana to visitors to take a photo with them, so it’s a photo souvenir from the Cayman Islands and you know the iguana is all over the Cayman Islands, a lot of people love it, you can see the beautiful smiles when they are holding and taking pictures, it’s amazing, it’s an amazing experience to hold an animal like an iguana looking like a dinosaur, you know it’s just really amazing,” said Delloy Peharie from Cayman Adventure tours.

The tours operate only when cruise ships are in port.

