Independents state their case to withdraw Lawyers’ Bill

March 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

While Friday’s (March 10) debate was cancelled Thursday’s debate went well into the night as Independent MLAs outlined their reservations about the bill. Independent MLA after Independent MLA read letters from Caymanian attorneys complaining about the bill and citing examples of discriminatory practices at large law firms.
The Legal Practitioners Bill has been the subject of long-standing controversy, but more so since the changes were gazetted last year.
Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton are on record saying it is necessary legislation.
But MLA Arden McLean in his debate contribution Thursday night made it clear the bill has to go.
“I implore the Government to withdraw this thing, this bill and allow the next administration to do whether it is them or not. This is the eleventh hour,” Mr McLean said.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

