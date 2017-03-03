Jerome Cunningham Trial

Jerome Cunningham, the 24 year old who has been charged in connection with the failed attempt of an armored truck robbery, had his case transfered to Grand Court.

Mr. Cunningham is accused of shooting a security guard on February 20th, near crown square mall on eastern avenue.

Police recovered a firearm in connection with the investigation along with a quantity of ammunition.

Mr. Cunningham will return to court on March 10th, A fitness report in relation to his ability to plea has been ordered.

He remains in custody at northward prison.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

