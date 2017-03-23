Joshewa Frederick speaks after LA shooting

Joshewa Frederick, the Caymanian man shot during his visit to Los Angeles says his recovery is going well.

Through a family member, Mr. Frederick issues the following statement.

” I am okay and returning back to school with a minor injury to my foot. I thank God for protecting me from a much worse outcome. I thank all of you who have shown your concern and support.”

Mr. Frederick was shot in the foot at a private residence while fellow Caymanian Kevin Foster was shot in the hand.

Family members say it was a random act of violence.

A third Caymanian, Jamal Seymour, was uninjured in the incident.

