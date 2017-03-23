C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Joshewa Frederick speaks after LA shooting

March 22, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Joshewa Frederick, the Caymanian man shot during his visit to Los Angeles says his recovery is going well.

Through a family member, Mr. Frederick  issues the following statement.

” I am okay and returning back to school with a minor injury to my foot. I thank God for protecting me from a much worse outcome. I thank all of you who have shown your concern and support.”

Mr. Frederick was shot in the foot at a private residence while fellow Caymanian Kevin Foster was shot in the hand.

Family members say it was a random act of violence.

A third Caymanian, Jamal Seymour, was uninjured in the incident.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: