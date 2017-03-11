C3 Pure Fibre
Latest on Legal Practitioners Bill

March 10, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
After heated debate and damning letters from attorneys Government has extended hands to the Opposition to reach consensus on the Legal Practitioners Bill.
All sides of the House have agreed to meet ‘in camera’ Monday to try to arrive at agreement on amendments for the bill to be supported by the whole house.
Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath joined Tammi Sulliman to discuss the latest developments.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

