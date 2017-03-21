C3 Pure Fibre
Law changes coming to help shipping businesses

March 20, 2017
Joe Avary
Changes are on the way that will allow shipping companies to keep their containers on-island for a longer duration.

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell told Cayman 27 the proposed legislation aims to make it possible for shipping companies to operate trans-shipments from Cayman’s port.

He told Cayman 27 the changes will make it possible for companies like Hyde Shipping to do more business between Miami and Honduras.

“We were trying to see how we could actually use the port facility to store containers and do some trans-shipments, which would mean obviously that a ship would come from Miami, turn around and go back to Miami, then a smaller vessel would go and distribute the containers,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

Mr. Kirkconnell announced the changes last week as Cayman Airways launched a new flight service to Roatan.

He did not specify how long the new law would allow containers to stay in the port.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

