Law school fundraiser

Gambling may be illegal in Cayman, but this group of budding lawyers found a loophole, all for a good cause.

The Truman Bodden Law School put on a fundraiser over the weekend to raise funds to improve the university’s library and to introduce a new masters programme for next years term in law and international finance.

“In order to give the students the best opportunities possible, we’re raising money to improve our library resources and the study conditions for the students to bring it up to a level of a world-class university,” said Craig Thomas from the Truman Bodden Law School.

Over 300 people participated in the event.

