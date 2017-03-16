Over the weekend, hundreds of people in pink shirts with balloons could be found walking up and down the Seven Mile Beach for charity.

The 17-annual Light up the night walk, took place between Royal Palms and the Ritz Carlton, the event is one of the fundraisers put on by the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer foundation to continue funding their wellness programme, which gives support to those who are currently diagnosed with breast cancer and going through treatment, to survivors.

“In particular when they are actually having their treatment, so they’ll be sitting there for six hours or so, obviously you might get a foot massage, or you could also assist with things like doing their nails, but some sort of pampering so that they can feel normal and feel like the women that they are,” said Co-Founder of the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation, James Bovell.

The Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation wellness programme currently supports over 60 people.

