Linford Pierson Lane Closure

March 14, 2017
Philipp Richter
The westbound lane of the Linford Pierson highway will be closed temporarily tomorrow morning as the National Roads Authority continues its expansion of the bypass.

For those of you taking the highway from Silver Oaks Roundabout across from Kings Sports Center, the Westbound lane going into George Town will be closed from 9 am until 2 pm to facilitate the completion of road crossings, and other infrastructure works for this project.
The NRA says in a statement that this is also part of continued efforts to improve Cayman’s road network.

