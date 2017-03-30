Liquor board approves gas station sales, says no to Sunday sales

The liquor board decided in favor of granting package liquor licenses to five gas stations, but said “no way” to Sunday sales.

In December, the board approved a license for the sale of alcoholic beverages for this Peanuts store in Red Bay.

Businessman Robert Hamaty expressed concerns that this action would prompt every gas station to apply for its own license.

Mike’s Esso on Seven Mile Beach, Jose’s gas station on Crewe Road, Brown’s Esso in Red Bay in Industrial park, and Rubis’ Seven Mile Beach were all approved to add package liquor to its product offering.

However, three separate applications for Sunday sales permits from Liquor for less, and one from the Merengue Town Liquor store were declined.

