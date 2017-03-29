(Updated 12:28 p.m.) Nominations Day coverage on Cayman 27

Click here for the updated list of candidates (Noon).

So far, 36 candidates have filed their nomination papers.

Tune into Cayman 27 for live updates on Nominations Day 2017.

We’ll be bringing you live updates at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the latest on who has declared and where.

Join our reporters live from the field as they talk with the candidates and supporters and see all the excitement surrounding this first step toward the 24 May general elections.

Make sure to tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for a full recap of today’s action.

