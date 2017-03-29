C3 Pure Fibre
(Updated 12:28 p.m.) Nominations Day coverage on Cayman 27

March 29, 2017
Kevin Morales
Click here for the updated list of candidates (Noon).

So far, 36 candidates have filed their nomination papers. 

Tune into Cayman 27 for live updates on Nominations Day 2017. 

We’ll be bringing you live updates at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the latest on who has declared and where. 

Join our reporters live from the field as they talk with the candidates and supporters and see all the excitement surrounding this first step toward the 24 May general elections. 

Make sure to tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for a full recap of today’s action. 

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

