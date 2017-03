MLAs resumed debate on the controversial Legal Practitioners Bill and its drafting in the LA on Wednesday and there has been much discussion on allegations of discrimination being experienced by local lawyers. Added to that are the challenges with the provisions set out in the Bill.

Attorney Selina Tibbetts sat down with Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo to discuss the mechanics of the law and the issues with its current form.

