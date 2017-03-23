C3 Pure Fibre
Lover’s Wall photo-op to promote inclusivity

March 22, 2017
Joe Avary
Peace, love, and unity are taking centre stage this Saturday, where the iconic Lover’s Wall will become a backdrop for a first-of-its kind photo-op.
One Love Cayman and Same Love KY are inviting everybody in the Cayman Islands to participate in this link-up event.

Organisers told Cayman 27 the event is an opportunity for participants to put aside their differences, and come together in the spirit of positivity and inclusivity to practice real-life Cayman kindness.

And of course, there will be plenty of pictures to prove it happened.

“If everyone was more friendly and open-minded toward how everyone’s lifestyle is, then the differences we have, the different traditions, the different cultures, we would be a better Cayman,” said Krystle.

The Lover’s Wall link-up takes place Saturday 25 March in East End starting at 3:30 with the photo-op at 4 o’clock.

Barnes Transport is offering bus service to and from the event, picking up at Hurleys Supermarket and at the Barnes Bus Park next to Jose’s gas station.

Buses depart at 3:15 sharp.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

