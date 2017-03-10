C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Male speaker captivates Women’s Day conference

March 9, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Dozens came out Wednesday (8 march) for the International Women’s Day conference.

While the event celebrated the fairer sex the keynote speaker was a man, Mr. Jackson Katz, who said it’s important for more men to understand the unique struggles women face.

“A lot of guys will say I don’t personally abuse women so it’s not my problem it’s not my issue and my argument is yes it is your issue it’s all of our issues that’s like saying if I don’t commit racist acts if you are a white person then racism isn’t your problem of course it’s your problem because you are a member of the community and you have a certain advantage and you have to use it constructively to work towards fairness and justice,” Mr. Katz said

Caymanian artist and poet Mrs. Nassaria Suckoo-Chollette performed a heart-felt poem to the audience about sexism intertwined within slavery and those at the family resource center led the charge for the evening.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: