Male speaker captivates Women’s Day conference

Dozens came out Wednesday (8 march) for the International Women’s Day conference.

While the event celebrated the fairer sex the keynote speaker was a man, Mr. Jackson Katz, who said it’s important for more men to understand the unique struggles women face.

“A lot of guys will say I don’t personally abuse women so it’s not my problem it’s not my issue and my argument is yes it is your issue it’s all of our issues that’s like saying if I don’t commit racist acts if you are a white person then racism isn’t your problem of course it’s your problem because you are a member of the community and you have a certain advantage and you have to use it constructively to work towards fairness and justice,” Mr. Katz said

Caymanian artist and poet Mrs. Nassaria Suckoo-Chollette performed a heart-felt poem to the audience about sexism intertwined within slavery and those at the family resource center led the charge for the evening.

