To the courts, Malik McDonald, a 20-year old man accused of assaulting a man with an imitation firearm pleaded guilty today for traffic violations.

He still faces charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to harm and common assault.

He will be in court on the 25th April for his imitation firearm charge and back in court for the 29th June, when his trial will begin.

