Man accused of rape in Barkers

March 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Barkers area, took the stand in Grand Court this Tuesday.

Josh Alexander Bodden is charged with two counts of indecent assault, one of attempted rape and another of assault. Mr Bodden took the stand today and told the court that he had been having an affair with the victim and their relationship was consensual.

On the day of the incident, Mr Bodden says he was with her earlier in the morning and as the sun began to rise, he wanted to leave her before people spotted him with the woman.

The woman claims she was assaulted and forced into committing sexual acts on the day in question.

The trial continues tomorrow.

