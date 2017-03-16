Man finally speaks after losing leg to drunk driver

Last week Duvon Morris was sentenced to one month in prison for a 2015 incident where he was driving drunk and knocked Security Officer Errol Reid from his bicycle.

Mr. Reid lost his leg as a result and for the first time he spoke with Cayman 27’s Mario Grey about his life since losing his leg and said he holds no ill feelings towards Mr. Morris.

“When something happen you don’t get upset with the man that caused it and you’re not gonna hate him because if you hate him and vex with him and have bad thoughts it’s hard for you to get better,” Mr. Reid explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more

