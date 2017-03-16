C3 Pure Fibre
Man finally speaks after losing leg to drunk driver

March 15, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Last week Duvon Morris was sentenced to one month in prison for a 2015 incident where he was driving drunk and knocked Security Officer Errol Reid from his bicycle.

Mr. Reid lost his leg as a result and for the first time he spoke with Cayman 27’s Mario Grey about his life since losing his leg and said he holds no ill feelings towards Mr. Morris.

“When something happen you don’t get upset with the man that caused it and you’re not gonna hate him because if you hate him and vex with him and have bad thoughts it’s hard for you to get better,” Mr. Reid explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

