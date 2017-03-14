C3 Pure Fibre
Man in Grand Court for Walkers Road Robbery

March 13, 2017
Mario Grey
A man accused of robbing a bicyclist last year near Walker’s Road appared in Grand Court Monday (13 March).

Ovideo Moses Bodden is charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

A seven-person jury was selected for the trial.

The Prosecution says in May 2016, Mr. Bodden was one of three men who robbed a man riding a bicycle. The victim of the robbery took the stand on the first day of the trial.

The judge presiding over the case said Mr. Bodden may testify in court Tuesday (14 March). If Mr. Bodden declines to take the stand, the judge said the jury could return with a verdict that same day.

