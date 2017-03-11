Maritime Fun Day

Cayman’s Maritime History was taught to families over the weekend in a fun engaging way, as a part of the National Gallery’s education programmes that contain the theme in the current exhibition Upon The Seas.

There were a variety of workshops that families took part in, from talking to Captain Kem and Loxley Banks about the cultural significance of the catboat, to painting pictures and using washed up pieces of wood to create sculptures.

There also were discussions about the current state of the ocean’s health and what can be done to keep it clean.

“This is an issue that affects us all, and so if we just expose kids to it and get them thinking about it and caring about it from a young age, then they’ll be able to grow up as stewards of the environment and be able to realize that it’s important, it’s our responsibility to take care of it,” said National Gallery’s Jessica Ebanks.

The exhibit Upon the seas runs until the 20th of April.

