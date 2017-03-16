Mass alert system to be tested next week in Tsunami exercise

A first-of-its kind mass emergency alert system may mean you’ll get a strange text message next week.

Cayman is set to join more than two dozen other Caribbean nations in an annual tsunami response exercise. The exercise, CARIBE WAVE 17 is happening next Tuesday. The scenario simulates a widespread regional tsunami warning situation.

The exercise presents Hazard Management with the opportunity to test out its mass alert system, established in the 2016 Emergency Preparedness and Hazard Management Law.

The system will utilize text messaging to instantaneously reach mobile phone users on Flow and Digicel with important information about emergencies, a test never before carried out to such a large scale.

“Everybody has at least one phone, some people have two, and it’s a great way to get the message out quickly, especially if it’s a quick onset disaster,” explained Hazard Management Director McCleary Frederick. “If a hurricane is coming, we can use the radio, use the television, to get the message out because we have some time.”

Mobile phone users will receive a text message at 9:10 am Tuesday that reads:

“Message alert: this is a test of the emergency notification system for the 2017 tsunami exercise. This is only a test.”

