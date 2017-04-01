Matthew Leslie denies infidelity allegations, claims he was hacked

Two days after Nominations Day, could allegations of marital infidelity derail one candidate’s campaign?

The wife of prominent businessman and Prospect hopeful Matthew Leslie took to social media with what are purported to be text exchanges between Mr. Leslie and a woman who is not his wife.

In the exchanges, Mr. Leslie appears to offer the woman $200 and reimbursement for cab fare in exchange for visiting him at the hospital. In another message he asks the woman to meet him at a hotel, promising ‘two hours of cuddles and love.’

Tonight, the candidate, who is recovering from gastric sleeve surgery at Health City Cayman Islands, is speaking out from his hospital room…

“It looks like somebody hacked into my computer and did some [expletive] and I don’t know what’s going on right now,” said Mr. Leslie. “I’m in surgery bro, I just got out of surgery. I been in the hospital the last three days, and as far as I’m concerned, my marriage life is my marriage life, and whoever decided to pull that stunt, low blow.”

He admitted the woman in the messages is a friend, calling her ‘just someone on my Facebook.’ We reached out to the woman in the messages but did not hear back as of news time.

Wednesday (29 March), Mr. Leslie launched his campaign in the Prospect district. Back in 2013 his bid to represent George Town received just 91 votes, the least of any candidate in that election.

