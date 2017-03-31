McField ready to face Premier

Red Bay independent candidate Dr. Frank McField said he believes he will triumph over Premier Alden McLaughlin in that constituency.

Dr. McField said his social skills make him more approachable than the Premier in the eyes Caymanians and said the McLaughlin- led administration lacks transparency.

“They do everything in secret and then they spring it out on the people at the end of the day and then the people have no choices,”

The independent candidate said the Premier has promoted only the interest of the corporate group and he accuses Mr. McLaughlin of ignoring the middle-class and working people in Cayman.

