McLean questions planned police complaints procedures

March 21, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Ombudsman Bill was given a second reading Monday (20 March) in the Legislative Assembly, and East End MLA Arden McLean used the opportunity to grill Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson about how complaints against police will be carried out in reality.

The bill addresses how the Ombudsman Office will handle the estimated 100 formal complaints per year against police and the methods by which the public can make them. Mr. McLean questioned whether any complaints made by the public at a local police station would actually make their way up the ladder to the Ombudsman’s Office for review.
Mr. Manderson responded by saying there are provisions in place to ensure that reporting happens. He says it would cost upwards of $1 million to set up a completely different, independent body to deal solely with complaints against law enforcement.

