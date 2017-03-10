Medical cannabis seminar coming to Cayman

An educational seminar on the benefits of medical cannabis is coming to Cayman.

The March 15th event is billed as the first of its kind in the Cayman Islands. Two international speakers will look at the history of cannabis as a medicine, how it works, the safety of cannabis as a medical treatment, and dosing strategies for pain, cancer, and other ailments.

Medical cannabis in the form of cannabis oil was legalised last year.

Reflections’ Prentice Panton told Cayman 27 he’s working with a supplier in Jamaica and Health Care Pharmacy to try to make the oil available here.

“We are working on that, putting in the permits and so what I’ve decided is that we are going to work through them,” said Mr. Panton. “[Health Care Pharmacy] will be the ones importing and dispensing, and they will also be going out and selling or dispensing to the other pharmacies and doctors on island, so everything will be handled through them.”

Mr. Panton is optimistic the oil will be available on-island in about a month.

The event is free for the public, and takes place at the Lion’s Centre next Wednesday. A second seminar is being planned for July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

