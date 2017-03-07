C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Ministry plans Mathematics lessons for parents to boost numeracy rates

March 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Plans are in the pipeline to involve parents in the effort to boost numeracy rates among Cayman’s students.
Mathematics specialist Frank Eade said the ministry is working on a programme to teach parents math skills so they can in turn help their children outside of the classroom.
On Friday the ministry hosted its 2017 education conference at Clifton Hunter High School where specific emphasis was placed on alternative teaching methods for mathematics. But Mr Eade said parents must understand the methods in order to help their children.
“(Parents have) great difficulties helping their own children when they know of only a particular way (of doing Mathematics) and that’s not the way being used in school and we are going to introduce from next year where we will have that cross the country parent evenings to help them,” Mr Eade said.
The ministry is yet to release its latest literacy and numeracy rates, but last year’s CXC results showed that 37.3% of year 11 students obtained five plus level two subjects including Math and English.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: