Ministry plans Mathematics lessons for parents to boost numeracy rates

Plans are in the pipeline to involve parents in the effort to boost numeracy rates among Cayman’s students.

Mathematics specialist Frank Eade said the ministry is working on a programme to teach parents math skills so they can in turn help their children outside of the classroom.

On Friday the ministry hosted its 2017 education conference at Clifton Hunter High School where specific emphasis was placed on alternative teaching methods for mathematics. But Mr Eade said parents must understand the methods in order to help their children.

“(Parents have) great difficulties helping their own children when they know of only a particular way (of doing Mathematics) and that’s not the way being used in school and we are going to introduce from next year where we will have that cross the country parent evenings to help them,” Mr Eade said.

The ministry is yet to release its latest literacy and numeracy rates, but last year’s CXC results showed that 37.3% of year 11 students obtained five plus level two subjects including Math and English.

