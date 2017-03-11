Miss Cayman contestants get sashed

The five Miss Cayman Contestants got their sashes over the weekend.

Mahalia Seymour, Taylor Langfitt, Kristen Amaya, Chante Smith-Johnson and Anika Conolly all received their sponsors blessing as they each took the stage to receive their sashes, the girls each took a brief moment to give a speech to the audience of over one hundred people. During the event, the multiple sclerosis foundation of the Cayman Islands was named the charity of this years Miss Cayman pageant.

“Being miss Cayman is not just about a beauty pageant, it’s about empowering and inspiring, not just the Cayman Islands but the rest of the world,” said Miss Cayman, Monyque Brooks.

Miss Cayman is on saturday the 25th of March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

