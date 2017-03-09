Missing boaters anniversary

Friends and family members of the five Caymanians who went missing at sea last year gathered at public beach last night to remember the group on the one-year anniversary of their disappearance.

Mourners honored their memories by posting photos all over the cabanas at public beach.

Testimonials were read out to the audience of over one hundred people during the sunset, come nightfall, lanterns were lit and released

“It’s lovely, it’s joyous, it’s happy, you know, you can look at the photographs of everyone when they do so that’s a wonderful thing,” said Brother of Edsell Haylock, Kerry Whittaker.

Police tell Cayman 27 the investigation remains open and they offer their condolences to the families involved.

A police spokesperson says the RCIPS cannot speculate what happened on the water that day, but believe the boat overturned in rough seas.

