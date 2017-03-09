C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Missing boaters anniversary

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Friends and family members of the five Caymanians who went missing at sea last year gathered at public beach last night to remember the group on the one-year anniversary of their disappearance.

Mourners honored their memories by posting photos all over the cabanas at public beach.
Testimonials were read out to the audience of over one hundred people during the sunset, come nightfall, lanterns were lit and released

“It’s lovely, it’s joyous, it’s happy, you know, you can look at the photographs of everyone when they do so that’s a wonderful thing,” said Brother of Edsell Haylock, Kerry Whittaker.

Police tell Cayman 27 the investigation remains open and they offer their condolences to the families involved.
A police spokesperson says the RCIPS cannot speculate what happened on the water that day, but believe the boat overturned in rough seas.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: