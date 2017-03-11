C3 Pure Fibre
MLA blasts air parcels legislation

March 10, 2017
Joe Avary
North Side MLA Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 he’s concerned that air parcels legislation doesn’t include setback provisions.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 he’s worried developers may use the law to build structures that encroach on neighboring property owners’ boundaries. Furthermore, he said the ongoing work to build an overpass on West Bay Road will alter the character of the Seven Mile Beach corridor for the worse.

He said the legislation exemplifies government’s willingness to make giveaways to Dart Real Estate.

“I think we have to decide who we are developing this country for, are we building it for Dart to just make money or are we doing it for Caymanians?” said Mr. Miller. “I think Caymanians need a chance to catch up.”

Government said the legislation will provide an alternative to the Strata laws for multi-storey condo developments.

Government has also said the air parcels legislation was neither written by Dart, nor was it written exclusively for Dart.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

