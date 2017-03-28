C3 Pure Fibre
MLA blasts EIAs for North Side road projects

March 27, 2017
Joe Avary
North Side MLA Ezzard Miller is blasting the National Conservation Council’s decision to require an EIA for three road projects in his district.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 the proposed north-south arterial connecting Rum Point with Bodden Town through the mangrove wetlands, and two farm road extensions to Hutland road, do not traverse any sensitive areas.

He said to him, the mangrove wetlands are nothing but a swamp.

“Here’s the problem we have with the DOE and the national conservation council: their idea and their modus operandi is to stop, to block,” said Mr. Miller. “That’s not what it should be about, it’s about telling us how best to design that highway so it doesn’t affect the environment.”

He said  instead of requiring costly studies before the roads can be gazetted, the DOE should focus on details like how many culverts the new roads may need to protect the environment.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

