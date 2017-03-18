FIFA Vice President and President of CONCACAF Victor Montagliani says the relationship between the Confederation and the Cayman islands Football Association has been repaired after Jeffrey Webb’s fraud charges nearly two years ago.
Montagliani: CONCACAF and Cayman are moving forward
March 17, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
