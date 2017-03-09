Morris gets one month

A drunk driver who hit a security guard, causing him to lose a leg, is sentenced to one month behind bars.

Duvon Morris was sentenced today for dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident. He was sentenced to 3 months in prison, but will only serve 14 days for the dangerous driving charge as he has a balance that is suspended for two years.

Mr. Morris’s license has been suspended for 18 months due to driving under the influence of alcohol.

And for his third charge of leaving the scene of an accident, Mr. Morris was sentenced to one month that will run concurrent with his first charge.

Mr Morris in 2015 knocked down 61-year-old security guard Errol Reid from his bicycle.

Mr Reid had one of his legs amputated following the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

