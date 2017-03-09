C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

NBA: Nowitzki passes 30,000 points

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Dirk Nowitzki becomes the first foreign-born player to score 30,000 points in the NBA and just the sixth player ever reach the milestone. Going into game, the German-born all-star was only 20 points away from the mark. This season , dirk has only averaged 13-points a game but yesterday Nowitzki produced a vintage performance knocking down his first six shots and scoring his 20th point at the 10:58 in the second quarter with a trademarked fade-away jumper. Nowitzki joins all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to reach the marker; with Malone, Bryant and Nowitzki as the only players to score at least 30,000 points one team.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: