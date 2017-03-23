Netball: Rising Star, Divas win at TBSC

Scores from Rising Stars Alyssa Powell helped them defeat the Golden Strikers 6-4 this past weekend in netball action, while the Blazing Divas were lead by scores from Jada Ebanks and Khenansi
Welcome as they secured a win over the Breakers 9-3.
Scores from Rising Stars Alyssa Powell helped them defeat the Golden Strikers 6-4 this past weekend in netball action, while the Blazing Divas were lead by scores from Jada Ebanks and Khenansi
Welcome as they secured a win over the Breakers 9-3.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.